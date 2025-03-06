Brewer and the Florida International Panthers visit conference foe Western Kentucky

Florida International Panthers (9-20, 3-13 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-13, 7-9 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Brewer and Florida International take on Don McHenry and Western Kentucky in CUSA play Thursday.

The Hilltoppers are 12-4 on their home court. Western Kentucky is ninth in the CUSA with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Babacar Faye averaging 3.0.

The Panthers are 3-13 against CUSA opponents. Florida International is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Western Kentucky is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International averages 70.4 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 74.9 Western Kentucky allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: McHenry is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 17.3 points and 1.5 steals. Khristian Lander is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Brewer is averaging 14.3 points for the Panthers. Vianney Salatchoum is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.