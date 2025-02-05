Brewer and Florida International host Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-14, 1-8 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-15, 1-8 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on Sam Houston after Jayden Brewer scored 22 points in Florida International’s 73-67 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Panthers have gone 5-6 at home. Florida International leads the CUSA with 39.3 points in the paint led by Brewer averaging 9.1.

The Bearkats are 1-8 against conference opponents. Sam Houston is 2-14 against opponents over .500.

Florida International’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Florida International allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewer is averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Asim Jones is averaging 11.2 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Lamar Wilkerson averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Cameron Huefner is averaging 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bearkats: 2-8, averaging 73.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

