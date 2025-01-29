Breland and the Charlotte 49ers take on conference foe Memphis

Charlotte 49ers (6-13, 1-7 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (4-14, 2-5 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alasia Smith and Memphis host Hayleigh Breland and Charlotte in AAC play Wednesday.

The Tigers have gone 3-6 at home. Memphis is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The 49ers are 1-7 in AAC play. Charlotte averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Memphis averages 70.1 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 68.3 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Memphis has given up to its opponents (45.1%).

The Tigers and 49ers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TI’lan Boler is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Smith is averaging 12.8 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kay Kay Green is averaging 7.2 points and 1.6 steals for the 49ers. Breland is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

49ers: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

