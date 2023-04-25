Braves’ Strider has perfect game through 6 vs Marlins

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider is working on as a perfect game through six innings, with the Atlanta Braves leading the Miami Marlins 8-0 on Monday night.

Strider, who finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting last season to teammate Michael Harris II, has thrown just 69 pitches, 55 for strikes, to retire the first 18 batters he faced — 10 on strikeouts.

Strider has struck out at least nine in nine straight starts dating to last Sept. 1. It’s the longest active streak in the majors and the longest in franchise history, one better than Hall of Famer John Smoltz.

The hard-throwing right-hander routinely hit the high-90s (mph) with his fastball, but his slider was equally effective. Garrett Hampson, the last batter to face Strider in the sixth, whiffed on an 82 mph slider.

The Braves have hit five homers to back Strider, three of them two-run shots.

Strider is trying to throw the 24th perfect game in major league history and first since Seattle’s Félix Hernández in 2012 against Tampa Bay.

