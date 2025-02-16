Bradley visits Finnegan and Indiana State

Bradley Braves (9-15, 3-10 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (4-20, 2-11 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts Bradley after Bella Finnegan scored 27 points in Indiana State’s 85-77 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Sycamores are 1-8 on their home court. Indiana State gives up 75.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.8 points per game.

The Braves have gone 3-10 against MVC opponents. Bradley ranks ninth in the MVC with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Ellie McDermid averaging 6.3.

Indiana State is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Bradley allows to opponents. Bradley averages 58.1 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 75.2 Indiana State gives up to opponents.

The Sycamores and Braves square off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keslyn Secrist is averaging 13.3 points for the Sycamores. Finnegan is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Soleil Barnes is averaging 15.3 points for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Braves: 1-9, averaging 54.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

