Bradley visits Drake for conference matchup

Bradley Braves (9-13, 3-8 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (14-8, 8-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts Bradley in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-3 in home games. Drake ranks 97th in college basketball averaging 10.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 33.3% from deep. Katie Dinnebier leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.

The Braves are 3-8 against conference opponents. Bradley has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Drake averages 76.5 points, 18.1 more per game than the 58.4 Bradley allows. Bradley has shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinnebier is averaging 20.1 points, 7.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Anna Miller is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Soleil Barnes is shooting 39.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 55.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.