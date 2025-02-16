Bradley visits Drake after Stirtz’s 25-point showing

Bradley Braves (20-6, 11-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (23-2, 13-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces Bradley after Bennett Stirtz scored 25 points in Drake’s 84-77 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Bulldogs are 12-1 on their home court. Drake is 16-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Braves are 11-4 against MVC opponents. Bradley is 4-1 in one-possession games.

Drake’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Bradley allows. Bradley scores 20.0 more points per game (79.2) than Drake gives up to opponents (59.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stirtz is averaging 18.9 points, 6.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bulldogs. Daniel Abreu is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Duke Deen is shooting 40.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Braves. Almar Atlason is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 71.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

