Bradley puts road win streak on the line against Northern Iowa

Bradley Braves (18-4, 9-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (13-9, 7-4 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Braves face Northern Iowa.

The Panthers have gone 10-2 in home games. Northern Iowa ranks seventh in the MVC with 14.0 assists per game led by Trey Campbell averaging 3.0.

The Braves are 9-2 against conference opponents. Bradley has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bradley allows. Bradley scores 12.1 more points per game (79.7) than Northern Iowa gives up to opponents (67.6).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tytan Anderson is averaging 14.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Campbell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Duke Deen is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Braves. Zek Montgomery is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.