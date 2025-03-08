Bradley plays Valparaiso in MVC Tournament

Valparaiso Beacons (15-18, 8-14 MVC) vs. Bradley Braves (25-7, 16-5 MVC)

St. Louis; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley and Valparaiso play in the MVC Tournament.

The Braves are 16-5 against MVC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Bradley is ninth in the MVC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Davis averaging 1.6.

The Beacons are 8-14 in MVC play. Valparaiso is 5-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bradley averages 77.9 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 74.0 Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso scores 5.9 more points per game (75.0) than Bradley gives up to opponents (69.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Braves. Darius Hannah is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper Schwieger is averaging 15.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and two blocks for the Beacons. All Wright is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Beacons: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.