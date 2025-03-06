Bradley plays Southern Illinois after Barnes’ 20-point showing

Bradley Braves (12-17, 6-12 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (4-23, 2-16 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley visits Southern Illinois after Soleil Barnes scored 20 points in Bradley’s 65-54 win against the UIC Flames.

The Salukis are 2-10 in home games. Southern Illinois is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Braves are 6-12 in MVC play. Bradley averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Southern Illinois scores 57.3 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 59.7 Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 58.8 points per game, 17.0 fewer points than the 75.8 Southern Illinois gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gift Uchenna is scoring 14.6 points per game with 12.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Salukis. Kayla Cooper is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

Barnes is averaging 15.5 points for the Braves. Kaylen Nelson is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 1-9, averaging 53.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Braves: 4-6, averaging 58.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.