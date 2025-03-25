Bradley plays Chattanooga in NIT

Chattanooga Mocs (26-9, 16-4 SoCon) at Bradley Braves (28-8, 17-6 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces Chattanooga in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Braves’ record in MVC play is 17-6, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference play. Bradley is fourth in the MVC with 14.5 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 3.8.

The Mocs are 16-4 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Bradley averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 11.3 more points per game (79.9) than Bradley gives up to opponents (68.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Deen averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Darius Hannah is shooting 60.0% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Honor Huff is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Mocs: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

