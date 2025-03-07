Bradley leads UAPB against Alcorn State after 20-point game

Alcorn State Braves (10-20, 10-7 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-24, 3-14 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts Alcorn State after Doctor Bradley scored 20 points in UAPB’s 76-69 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Golden Lions are 4-7 in home games. UAPB is eighth in the SWAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Bradley averaging 2.8.

The Braves are 10-7 in conference play. Alcorn State has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UAPB scores 72.6 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 72.5 Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Moore is averaging 9.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Golden Lions. Bradley is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Keionte Cornelius averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

