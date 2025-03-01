Bradley hosts Northern Iowa following Hutson’s 26-point showing

Northern Iowa Panthers (20-10, 14-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (23-7, 14-5 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits Bradley after Jacob Hutson scored 26 points in Northern Iowa’s 74-52 win over the UIC Flames.

The Braves are 12-3 on their home court. Bradley is fourth in the MVC in team defense, allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Panthers are 14-5 in conference play. Northern Iowa is second in the MVC allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Bradley averages 78.4 points, 11.3 more per game than the 67.1 Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 74.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the 69.8 Bradley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Braves. Darius Hannah is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Tytan Anderson is averaging 15.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.