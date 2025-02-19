Bradley hosts Murray State after Young’s 30-point showing

Murray State Racers (16-7, 10-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-15, 4-10 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays Bradley after Katelyn Young scored 30 points in Murray State’s 96-91 win over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Braves have gone 6-4 in home games. Bradley is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The Racers are 10-4 against MVC opponents. Murray State scores 87.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Bradley is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State averages 29.1 more points per game (87.7) than Bradley gives up (58.6).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soleil Barnes is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 15.2 points. Tamia Perryman is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

Young is averaging 21.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Racers. Ava Learn is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, averaging 53.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Racers: 7-3, averaging 86.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

