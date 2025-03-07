Bradley Braves square off against the Murray State Racers in MVC Tournament

Murray State Racers (16-16, 10-11 MVC) vs. Bradley Braves (24-7, 15-5 MVC)

St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays Murray State in the MVC Tournament.

The Braves are 15-5 against MVC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Bradley is fourth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Darius Hannah leads the Braves with 5.7 boards.

The Racers are 10-11 in MVC play. Murray State averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 6-10 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Bradley makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Murray State has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Zek Montgomery is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jacobi Wood is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Racers. Terence Harcum is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

