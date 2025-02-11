Bradley and VMI host UNC Greensboro

VMI Keydets (12-13, 6-6 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-9, 9-3 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI plays UNC Greensboro after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 23 points in VMI’s 82-70 win over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 9-2 on their home court. UNC Greensboro has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Keydets are 6-6 against SoCon opponents. VMI ranks seventh in the SoCon shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

UNC Greensboro is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.2% VMI allows to opponents. VMI has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is shooting 46.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bradley is averaging 15.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Keydets. Augustinas Kiudulas is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Keydets: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.