Bradley and UAPB host Prairie View A&M

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-22, 1-12 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-22, 3-10 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces Prairie View A&M after Doctor Bradley scored 21 points in UAPB’s 75-61 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 2-5 on their home court. Prairie View A&M has a 3-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Lions have gone 1-12 against SWAC opponents. UAPB gives up 86.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.9 points per game.

Prairie View A&M averages 72.9 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 86.8 UAPB allows. UAPB averages 72.9 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 84.3 Prairie View A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcel Bryant is averaging 9.5 points for the Panthers. Braelon Bush is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Christian Moore is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Zach Reinhart is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

