Boyd leads Charleston (SC) against N.C. A&T after 21-point performance

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-19, 0-10 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-6, 7-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts N.C. A&T after Derrin Boyd scored 21 points in Charleston (SC)’s 90-75 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Cougars are 9-2 on their home court. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA with 16.2 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 6.3.

The Aggies are 0-10 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is seventh in the CAA with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jahnathan Lamothe averaging 6.0.

Charleston (SC) scores 78.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 80.0 N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The Cougars and Aggies match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ante Brzovic is averaging 18.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Boyd is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Camian Shell is averaging 6.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Aggies. Ryan Forrest is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 71.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.