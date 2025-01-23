Bowman, Samford Bulldogs to host Walters and the Furman Paladins

Furman Paladins (11-8, 1-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (5-14, 0-3 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tate Walters and Furman take on Emily Bowman and Samford on Thursday.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-3 in home games. Samford is eighth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.9 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Paladins are 1-2 in conference matchups. Furman ranks fifth in the SoCon allowing 62.8 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Samford averages 68.6 points, 5.8 more per game than the 62.8 Furman allows. Furman averages 71.0 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 74.9 Samford allows.

The Bulldogs and Paladins match up Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadie Stetson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Bowman is averaging 11.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games.

Walters is averaging 12.5 points, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Paladins. Kate Johnson is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Paladins: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.