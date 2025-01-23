Bowling Green hosts conference rival Toledo

Toledo Rockets (10-8, 4-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-11, 2-4 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Bowling Green and Toledo face off on Friday.

The Falcons are 5-4 on their home court. Bowling Green ranks seventh in the MAC in rebounding averaging 30.9 rebounds. Jamai Felt paces the Falcons with 5.9 boards.

The Rockets are 4-2 against MAC opponents. Toledo has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Bowling Green is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

The Falcons and Rockets face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is scoring 16.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Falcons. Derrick Butler is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Sam Lewis is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. Sonny Wilson is averaging 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.