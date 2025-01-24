Boston University visits Bucknell following Sofilkanich’s 44-point showing

Boston University Terriers (8-11, 1-6 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (9-9, 4-3 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Boston University after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 44 points in Bucknell’s 71-67 victory against the Colgate Raiders.

The Bison are 6-2 in home games. Bucknell averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Terriers are 1-6 against Patriot opponents. Boston University ranks eighth in the Patriot allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Bucknell’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Boston University allows. Boston University averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Bucknell allows.

The Bison and Terriers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Sabino is averaging 6.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Bison. Sofilkanich is averaging 20.7 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games.

Alex Giannaros is shooting 40.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Terriers. Ines Monteagudo Pardo is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 56.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 56.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.