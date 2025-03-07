Boston University Terriers take on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in Patriot Tournament

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-20, 3-15 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (12-18, 5-13 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University and Loyola (MD) meet in the Patriot Tournament.

The Terriers have gone 5-13 against Patriot opponents, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. Boston University averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 7-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Greyhounds’ record in Patriot play is 3-15. Loyola (MD) has a 6-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Boston University averages 58.0 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 60.6 Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allison Schwertner is averaging 8.6 points for the Terriers. Alex Giannaros is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Laura Salmeron averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Koi Sims is shooting 55.3% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 23.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 54.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

