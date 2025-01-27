Boston University Terriers take on the Holy Cross Crusaders on 5-game skid

Holy Cross Crusaders (14-5, 7-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-12, 1-7 Patriot)

Boston; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University enters the matchup with Holy Cross after losing five in a row.

The Terriers are 4-6 on their home court. Boston University allows 65.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

The Crusaders have gone 7-1 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Boston University makes 40.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Holy Cross has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Giannaros is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Terriers. Ines Monteagudo Pardo is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Simone Foreman is averaging 16.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Crusaders. Kendall Eddy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 2-8, averaging 56.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Crusaders: 9-1, averaging 62.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.