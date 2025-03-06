Boston University Terriers play in Patriot League Tournament against the Navy Midshipmen

Navy Midshipmen (13-18, 10-8 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (16-15, 10-8 Patriot League)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces Navy in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Terriers’ record in Patriot League play is 10-8, and their record is 6-7 against non-conference opponents. Boston University is the leader in the Patriot League in team defense, allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Midshipmen are 10-8 against Patriot League opponents. Navy is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Boston University is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Navy allows to opponents. Navy averages 70.5 points per game, 2.6 more than the 67.9 Boston University gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrone Alexander is scoring 12.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Terriers. Miles Brewster is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games.

Jordan Pennick averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Austin Benigni is shooting 39.7% and averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.