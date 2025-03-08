Boston University Terriers and Loyola (MD) Greyhounds play in Patriot Tournament

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-20, 3-15 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (12-18, 5-13 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays in the Patriot Tournament against Loyola (MD).

The Terriers’ record in Patriot games is 5-13, and their record is 7-5 against non-conference opponents. Boston University allows 64.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Greyhounds are 3-15 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) is 6-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Boston University’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 41.3% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aoibhe Gormley is averaging 5.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Terriers. Alex Giannaros is averaging 10.9 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 35.8% over the last 10 games.

Laura Salmeron is averaging 13.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Greyhounds. Koi Sims is averaging 10.4 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 23.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 54.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.