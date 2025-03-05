Boston University takes on Navy in Patriot League Tournament

Navy Midshipmen (13-18, 10-8 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (16-15, 10-8 Patriot League)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces Navy in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Terriers have gone 10-8 against Patriot League teams, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Boston University has a 5-3 record in one-possession games.

The Midshipmen are 10-8 against Patriot League teams. Navy has a 4-7 record against teams over .500.

Boston University is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Navy allows to opponents. Navy averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Boston University allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrone Alexander is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.9 points for the Terriers. Miles Brewster is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Austin Benigni is averaging 18.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Midshipmen. Jordan Pennick is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

