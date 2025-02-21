Boston University hosts Koepke and American

American Eagles (1-24, 1-13 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (10-16, 3-11 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American takes on Boston University after Grace Koepke scored 21 points in American’s 63-43 loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Terriers are 5-8 in home games. Boston University has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 1-13 in conference matchups. American has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Boston University is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.6% American allows to opponents. American averages 53.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 63.7 Boston University allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allison Schwertner is averaging 8.5 points for the Terriers. Ines Monteagudo Pardo is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cecilia Kay is averaging 11.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Eagles. Laura Nogues is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 2-8, averaging 56.5 points, 23.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 48.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.