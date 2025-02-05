Boston University hosts Johnson and Navy

Navy Midshipmen (8-15, 5-5 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (11-12, 5-5 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits Boston University after Carnegie Johnson scored 21 points in Navy’s 85-75 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Terriers have gone 8-3 in home games. Boston University averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Midshipmen are 5-5 against Patriot League opponents. Navy is 5-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Boston University’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Navy gives up. Navy averages 71.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the 67.6 Boston University gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrone Alexander is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Terriers. Michael McNair is averaging 10.6 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Austin Benigni is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Midshipmen. Aidan Kehoe is averaging 11.6 points and 11.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.