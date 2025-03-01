Boston University hosts Chaikin and Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (12-18, 7-10 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (15-15, 9-8 Patriot League)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -2.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits Boston University after Alex Chaikin scored 27 points in Lafayette’s 81-65 win over the Army Black Knights.

The Terriers have gone 11-3 at home. Boston University ranks third in the Patriot League in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Kyrone Alexander leads the Terriers with 5.1 boards.

The Leopards have gone 7-10 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 7-9 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Boston University is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Boston University allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander is averaging 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Terriers. Miles Brewster is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Chaikin is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Leopards. Caleb Williams is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.