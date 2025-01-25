Boston University hosts Bucknell after Bascoe’s 23-point outing

Bucknell Bison (8-12, 4-3 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (9-11, 3-4 Patriot League)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits Boston University after Josh Bascoe scored 23 points in Bucknell’s 87-80 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Terriers have gone 6-3 in home games. Boston University is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bison are 4-3 in conference play. Bucknell gives up 74.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Boston University’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Bucknell gives up. Bucknell has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael McNair averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Kyrone Alexander is shooting 39.6% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Noah Williamson is averaging 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bison. Bascoe is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 59.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.