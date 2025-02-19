Boston University faces Loyola (MD) for conference showdown

Boston University Terriers (9-16, 2-11 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-15, 3-10 Patriot)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) takes on Boston University in a matchup of Patriot teams.

The Greyhounds have gone 5-6 at home. Loyola (MD) has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers have gone 2-11 against Patriot opponents. Boston University ranks seventh in the Patriot with 12.0 assists per game led by Aoibhe Gormley averaging 3.5.

Loyola (MD) averages 58.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 64.8 Boston University gives up. Boston University has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Loyola (MD) have averaged.

The Greyhounds and Terriers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Salmeron is averaging 14.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Greyhounds. Koi Sims is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Alex Giannaros is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 13.2 points. Anete Adler is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Terriers: 1-9, averaging 55.9 points, 23.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

