Boston University faces Loyola (MD) following Alexander’s 21-point showing

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-15, 5-9 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (13-14, 7-7 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Loyola (MD) after Kyrone Alexander scored 21 points in Boston University’s 93-91 overtime victory over the Colgate Raiders.

The Terriers have gone 10-3 in home games. Boston University is second in the Patriot League with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Chimezie averaging 1.9.

The Greyhounds are 5-9 against Patriot League opponents. Loyola (MD) has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

Boston University is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD)’s 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Boston University has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael McNair averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Alexander is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Milos Ilic is averaging 14 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Jordan Stiemke is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

