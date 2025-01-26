Boston University faces Holy Cross, aims to stop home skid

Holy Cross Crusaders (14-5, 7-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-12, 1-7 Patriot)

Boston; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University looks to stop its five-game home losing streak with a victory over Holy Cross.

The Terriers have gone 4-6 at home. Boston University allows 65.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

The Crusaders are 7-1 in conference play. Holy Cross ranks third in the Patriot with 14.5 assists per game led by Kaitlyn Flanagan averaging 5.3.

Boston University’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Boston University allows.

The Terriers and Crusaders square off Monday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Giannaros is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 14 points. Allison Schwertner is shooting 45.3% and averaging 6.3 points over the past 10 games.

Meg Cahalan is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 10.7 points. Lindsay Berger is shooting 54.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 2-8, averaging 56.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Crusaders: 9-1, averaging 62.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points.

