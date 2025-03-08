Boston College visits Pittsburgh following Lowe’s 20-point game

Boston College Eagles (12-18, 4-15 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (16-14, 7-12 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -12; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces Boston College after Jaland Lowe scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 71-63 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Panthers are 12-4 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 4-15 in ACC play. Boston College is 8-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Pittsburgh is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College averages 70.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 71.5 Pittsburgh allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe is shooting 37.5% and averaging 16.8 points for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Chad Venning is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

