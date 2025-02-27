Boston College takes on Virginia Tech after Waggoner’s 28-point showing

Virginia Tech Hokies (17-10, 8-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (14-15, 5-11 ACC)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays Virginia Tech after Dontavia Waggoner scored 28 points in Boston College’s 87-78 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Eagles have gone 11-5 at home. Boston College is ninth in the ACC scoring 73.1 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Hokies have gone 8-8 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech ranks second in the ACC shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

Boston College is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Boston College allows.

The Eagles and Hokies match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: T’Yana Todd is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Eagles. Waggoner is averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games.

Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 14.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Hokies. Carys Baker is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.