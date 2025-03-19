Boston College plays Villanova on 6-game road skid

Boston College Eagles (16-17, 7-13 ACC) at Villanova Wildcats (18-14, 12-8 Big East)

Villanova, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College will attempt to stop its six-game road slide when the Eagles face Villanova.

Villanova allows 64.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Boston College ranks fourth in the ACC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dontavia Waggoner averaging 3.0.

Villanova’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Teya Sidberry is averaging 12.2 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Kaylah Ivey is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 60.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.