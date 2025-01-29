Boston College hosts Latson and No. 25 Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (16-4, 6-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-10, 3-6 ACC)

Boston; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Florida State plays Boston College after Ta’Niya Latson scored 25 points in Florida State’s 86-84 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Eagles are 9-3 on their home court. Boston College is sixth in the ACC with 15.7 assists per game led by Kaylah Ivey averaging 5.7.

The Seminoles are 6-2 in ACC play. Florida State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Boston College is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Florida State allows to opponents. Florida State has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teya Sidberry is averaging 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and two steals for the Eagles. T’Yana Todd is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Latson is averaging 26.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals for the Seminoles. Makayla Timpson is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 89.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.