Boston College hosts Latson and No. 25 Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (16-4, 6-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-10, 3-6 ACC)

Boston; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Florida State plays Boston College after Ta’Niya Latson scored 25 points in Florida State’s 86-84 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Eagles are 9-3 on their home court. Boston College ranks sixth in the ACC with 15.7 assists per game led by Kaylah Ivey averaging 5.7.

The Seminoles have gone 6-2 against ACC opponents. Florida State averages 91.7 points while outscoring opponents by 22.1 points per game.

Boston College scores 72.9 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 69.6 Florida State gives up. Florida State scores 25.1 more points per game (91.7) than Boston College gives up (66.6).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: T’Yana Todd is averaging 13.5 points for the Eagles. Dontavia Waggoner is averaging 14.8 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

Sydney Bowles is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 10.6 points. Latson is shooting 50.5% and averaging 25.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 89.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.