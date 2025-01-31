Boston College hosts Florida State following Hand’s 26-point game

Florida State Seminoles (13-8, 4-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-11, 1-8 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Florida State after Donald Hand Jr. scored 26 points in Boston College’s 102-96 overtime loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Eagles have gone 6-5 in home games. Boston College has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seminoles are 4-6 against ACC opponents. Florida State is seventh in the ACC scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

Boston College’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Florida State allows. Florida State averages 77.2 points per game, 1.9 more than the 75.3 Boston College allows to opponents.

The Eagles and Seminoles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hand is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. Chad Venning is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Daquan Davis is averaging nine points for the Seminoles. Jamir Watkins is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

