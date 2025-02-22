Boston College faces SMU following Ivey’s 20-point game

SMU Mustangs (10-17, 2-13 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (13-15, 4-11 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts SMU after Kaylah Ivey scored 20 points in Boston College’s 80-75 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Eagles have gone 10-5 in home games. Boston College is fourth in the ACC with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dontavia Waggoner averaging 2.9.

The Mustangs are 2-13 in conference matchups. SMU has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Boston College is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.7% SMU allows to opponents. SMU averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Boston College allows.

The Eagles and Mustangs meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teya Sidberry is averaging 11.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. T’Yana Todd is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nya Robertson is shooting 32.1% and averaging 18.5 points for the Mustangs. Kaysia Woods is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 58.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.