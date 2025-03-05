Boston College Eagles play in ACC Tournament against the Syracuse Orange

Syracuse Orange (12-17, 6-12 ACC) vs. Boston College Eagles (15-16, 6-12 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on Syracuse in the ACC Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 6-12 against ACC teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Boston College is ninth in the ACC scoring 73.2 points while shooting 41.2% from the field.

The Orange are 6-12 in ACC play. Syracuse leads the ACC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyra Wood averaging 2.9.

Boston College is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Boston College has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: T’Yana Todd is averaging 14.3 points for the Eagles. Teya Sidberry is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Georgia Woolley is averaging 16 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Orange. Sophie Burrows is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

