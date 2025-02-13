Bostic, Illinois Fighting Illini host the Penn State Lady Lions

Penn State Lady Lions (10-14, 1-12 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kendall Bostic and Illinois host Gracie Merkle and Penn State in Big Ten action Thursday.

The Fighting Illini are 12-2 in home games. Illinois scores 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Lady Lions are 1-12 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State scores 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Illinois scores 72.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 70.5 Penn State allows. Penn State scores 13.2 more points per game (72.8) than Illinois gives up (59.6).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bostic is shooting 53.5% and averaging 15.9 points for the Fighting Illini. Genesis Bryant is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Merkle is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Lady Lions. Moriah Murray is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 66.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

