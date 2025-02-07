Bosch Duran and Cal Baptist host Grand Canyon

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-14, 5-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-2, 8-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces Grand Canyon after Nhug Bosch Duran scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 69-66 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Antelopes are 14-0 in home games. Grand Canyon scores 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 20.7 points per game.

The Lancers are 5-3 in WAC play. Cal Baptist is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Grand Canyon makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Cal Baptist has shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 15 points. Laura Erikstrup is shooting 64.1% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Schmidt is averaging 14.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Lancers. Bosch Duran is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 79.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 14.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.