Bornemann, Maine Black Bears to host DeChent and the New Hampshire Wildcats

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-18, 4-11 America East) at Maine Black Bears (13-14, 8-6 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts New Hampshire in a matchup of America East teams.

The Black Bears are 8-4 on their home court. Maine is the top team in the America East with 14.4 assists per game led by Paula Gallego averaging 3.7.

The Wildcats are 4-11 against America East opponents. New Hampshire ranks fourth in the America East with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Clara Gomez averaging 7.4.

Maine averages 58.6 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 58.1 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire’s 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points lower than Maine has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Bornemann is averaging 12.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Black Bears. Caroline Dotsey is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Eva DeChent averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc. Maggie Cavanaugh is shooting 29.4% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 55.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 53.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

