Bornemann, Maine Black Bears host the Binghamton Bearcats

Binghamton Bearcats (14-13, 6-8 America East) at Maine Black Bears (12-14, 7-6 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes Maine and Binghamton meet on Saturday.

The Black Bears have gone 7-4 at home. Maine ranks sixth in the America East with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Caroline Bornemann averaging 2.7.

The Bearcats have gone 6-8 against America East opponents. Binghamton averages 59.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Maine averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 59.5 points per game, 0.1 more than the 59.4 Maine allows.

The Black Bears and Bearcats face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bornemann is averaging 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Black Bears. Caroline Dotsey is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Yanniah Boyd is scoring 9.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bearcats. Bella Pucci is averaging 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 55.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 53.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.