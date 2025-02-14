Bornemann and Maine host Vermont

Maine Black Bears (12-12, 7-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (14-11, 9-2 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on Vermont after Caroline Bornemann scored 21 points in Maine’s 71-53 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Catamounts have gone 8-2 at home. Vermont ranks fifth in the America East with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Bella Vito averaging 4.2.

The Black Bears have gone 7-4 against America East opponents. Maine is sixth in the America East with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Bornemann averaging 2.7.

Vermont makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Maine has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Maine scores 6.6 more points per game (60.6) than Vermont allows (54.0).

The Catamounts and Black Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Olson is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Catamounts. Nikola Priede is averaging 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Bornemann is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Black Bears. Caroline Dotsey is averaging 12.5 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 61.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.6 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.