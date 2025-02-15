Bornemann and Maine host Vermont

Maine Black Bears (12-12, 7-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (14-11, 9-2 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits Vermont after Caroline Bornemann scored 21 points in Maine’s 71-53 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Catamounts are 8-2 in home games. Vermont is the top team in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 54.0 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Black Bears are 7-4 against America East opponents. Maine ranks ninth in the America East with 19.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Bornemann averaging 5.3.

Vermont makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Maine has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Maine has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The Catamounts and Black Bears meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Olson is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Catamounts. Nikola Priede is averaging 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

Bornemann is scoring 12.8 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Black Bears. Caroline Dotsey is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 61.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.6 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.