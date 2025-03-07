Boldyreva, Middle Tennessee Raiders take on the Florida International Panthers

Middle Tennessee Raiders (23-7, 15-2 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (11-17, 7-10 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isnelle Natabou and Florida International host Anastasiia Boldyreva and Middle Tennessee in CUSA play Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 9-8 in home games. Florida International is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 22.0 turnovers per game.

The Raiders have gone 15-2 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is 20-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Florida International scores 64.6 points, 12.7 more per game than the 51.9 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 64.4 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 66.4 Florida International allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natabou is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Lucia Fleta Robles is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Boldyreva is averaging 14.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks for the Raiders. Jalynn Gregory is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 61.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.2 points.

