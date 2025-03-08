Boise State Broncos square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack in MWC Tournament

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-20, 6-12 MWC) vs. Boise State Broncos (17-14, 7-11 MWC)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays Nevada in the MWC Tournament.

The Broncos’ record in MWC games is 7-11, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Boise State is second in the MWC with 14.9 assists per game led by Mary Kay Naro averaging 4.1.

The Wolf Pack are 6-12 in MWC play. Nevada allows 66.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Boise State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Nevada allows. Nevada has shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 40.6% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum Thompson is scoring 13.2 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 12.7 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games.

Dymonique Maxie is averaging 7.2 points and two steals for the Wolf Pack. Lexie Givens is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.