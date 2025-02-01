Bogues leads Vermont against Maine after 21-point game

Maine Black Bears (14-8, 6-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (11-11, 4-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -2.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces Maine after Shamir Bogues scored 21 points in Vermont’s 75-72 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Catamounts are 7-2 in home games. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East in rebounding with 30.2 rebounds. Ileri Ayo-Faleye leads the Catamounts with 4.7 boards.

The Black Bears are 6-1 in conference games. Maine ranks third in the America East shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Vermont averages 66.0 points per game, equal to what Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogues is averaging 10.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

AJ Lopez is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 14.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 25.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.